Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATMC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

