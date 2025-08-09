What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Pentair Q3 Earnings?

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

PNR stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Pentair by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

