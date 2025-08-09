What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PAHC FY2026 Earnings?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.8%

PAHC stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

