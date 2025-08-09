What is Wedbush’s Forecast for AnaptysBio Q4 Earnings?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $588.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 26.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 12.2% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,025.05. The trade was a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

