What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for Parkland FY2026 Earnings?

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.39. Scotiabank currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Parkland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.82.

Parkland Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PKI opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$30.09 and a 12-month high of C$40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.68.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corp distributes and markets fuels and lubricants. Refined fuels and other petroleum products are among the variety of offerings the company delivers to motorists, businesses, consumers, and wholesalers in the United States and Canada. Parkland operates through several subsidiaries that are either company owned-and retailer-operated, dealer-owned and dealer-operated, or dealer-cosigned and dealer-operated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.