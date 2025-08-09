What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:OR FY2026 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.06.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$41.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$22.15 and a one year high of C$42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 175 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada.
