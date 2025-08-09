WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). WH Ireland Group shares last traded at GBX 2.39 ($0.03), with a volume of 10 shares traded.
WH Ireland Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.48.
About WH Ireland Group
WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WH Ireland Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.