Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.42. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 571,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

