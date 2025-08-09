Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.42. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 571,162 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
