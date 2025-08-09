Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $88.26 on Thursday. Root has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $382.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.36 million. Root had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerri Devard sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $268,142.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,278. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $686,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,645 shares in the company, valued at $36,782,837. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $2,805,069. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,661,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Root by 5,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,423,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Root by 765.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,508 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

