Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $455.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.06.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total transaction of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 221,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,681,287.93. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 32.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

