Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $29.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

Shares of U opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,210,142 shares of company stock valued at $31,199,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Unity Software by 28.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Unity Software by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

