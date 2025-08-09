Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

DAWN stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $624.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -1.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $28,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,136 shares in the company, valued at $295,071.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $26,805.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 265,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,346.06. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

