Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after buying an additional 1,081,984 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,528,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 541.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 331,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,312,000 after acquiring an additional 280,145 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,020,000 after acquiring an additional 279,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,704,000 after purchasing an additional 256,707 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $454.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 143.08%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $509.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

