Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 427 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,751,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,542,000 after acquiring an additional 414,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,001,000 after purchasing an additional 357,257 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $294.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.42. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.