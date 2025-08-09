Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.9%

LBRDK stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

