Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,377 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $87.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In related news, Director Jose David Riojas bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.85 per share, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,150. This represents a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III purchased 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,110.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 33,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,110. This represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

