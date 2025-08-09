Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

NYSE SPGI opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $566.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

