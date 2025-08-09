Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.