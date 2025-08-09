Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3,808.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.68.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

