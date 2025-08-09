Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.
CDW Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $231.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.
CDW Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CDW
In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CDW
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.