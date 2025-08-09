Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

