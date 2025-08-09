Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 13,412 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.