Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 317 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $395.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

