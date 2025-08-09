WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 90,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,714,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

