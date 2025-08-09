Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.96.

NYSE W opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,453,573. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $9,515,792.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,022.53. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,309 shares of company stock valued at $44,081,005 in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 302,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

