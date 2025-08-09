Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in MetLife by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

MetLife Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.