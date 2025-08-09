Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.53 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.16). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 87.88 ($1.18), with a volume of 730,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.53. The company has a market capitalization of £100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,210.81.

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (10.62) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victoria had a negative return on equity of 356.44% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria PLC will post 15.8739255 earnings per share for the current year.

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

