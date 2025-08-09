Vicky A. Bailey Sells 4,259 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EQT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 302,467 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 106,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of EQT by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

