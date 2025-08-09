Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $272,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 674,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 407.9% in the first quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 71,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.