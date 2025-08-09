Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $313.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

