Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

