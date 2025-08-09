Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 141,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

