Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,853,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 364,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.