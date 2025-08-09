Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

BSV stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

