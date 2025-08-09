Vanguard Group Inc. Takes $2.97 Billion Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,707,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.22% of Expand Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $326,670,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $127,038,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $108,048,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,056,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expand Energy from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $125.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

