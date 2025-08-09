Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 769,009 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $2,441,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.6%

STX opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $157.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This trade represents a 69.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,546 shares of company stock worth $52,912,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.