Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 2,410,188 Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,505,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Carnival worth $2,333,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,130 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 200,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

