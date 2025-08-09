Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Datadog worth $3,116,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.72.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $5,576,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,883,847.43. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $1,688,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,757,196.30. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,918 shares of company stock valued at $106,308,669. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

