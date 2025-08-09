Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of FirstEnergy worth $2,673,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.4%

FE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

