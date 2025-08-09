Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 713,020 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $2,596,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $157.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 108.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

