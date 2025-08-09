Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 416,867 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,079,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,441,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

PDD Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PDD opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.45. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.