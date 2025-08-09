Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 390,285 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Veralto worth $2,897,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 211,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 464.2% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 131,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock valued at $381,351. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.