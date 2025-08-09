US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Trimble Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.77 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $591,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,357.94. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

