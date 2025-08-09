UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 20,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.1% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total value of $6,377,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,494,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,572,657.16. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

