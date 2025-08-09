Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,180.56. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

