UBS Group Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $90.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

VOYA opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,539,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,270,000 after acquiring an additional 407,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,505,000 after acquiring an additional 280,316 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $270,680,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,661,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

