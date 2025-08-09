UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Price

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.60.

NYSE ASH opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 623,601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after acquiring an additional 569,740 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,943,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ashland by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 402,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

