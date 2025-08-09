UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADNT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Adient stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,817 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,839,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 823,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2,039.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 581,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 68,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 524,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 523,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

