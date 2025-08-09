UBS Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $9.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTLO. Guggenheim cut their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 target price on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Berkshire Partners Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $122,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $207,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,041.60. This trade represents a 65.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 197,250 shares of company stock worth $1,514,480 over the last 90 days. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

