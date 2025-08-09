UBS Group Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $317.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $326.00 to $317.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $339.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.23 and a 200-day moving average of $292.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amgen by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029,058 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amgen by 43,573.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,140,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,182,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $688,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,431,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,676,183,000 after acquiring an additional 875,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

